What is behind Al Jazeera hostile approach towards Raeisi?

It is very important to know why Al Jazeera Network should adopt hostile position against Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in its analysis and reports during recent days, especially in the English section of Al-Jazeera, and attacks the false claim of 1988 incident and maneuvers on what it called the executions in 1988.

Unfortunately, it seems that Al Jazeera Network is trying to create a restriction and an international consensus against Iranian President-Elect Raeisi for participating in international and regional circles.

Now this question is raised whether the executives and managers of Al-Jazeera Network or Qatari government, which is the investor and founder of the network, are aware of this issue, or whether this issue is being pursued and raised by other specific persons or individuals.

This is while Qatari government was one of the first countries which congratulated the election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as President-Elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Although the Qataris' approach towards Iran has always been followed with ups and downs, they have changed this approach in recent years and taken an approach commensurate with political rationality.

The Qataris know that in the international developments and after Saudi Arabia that put them under pressure, Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country that stood by the Qatari government and supported it.

Now, this question is raised that why this policy is followed in Al Jazeera Network and in its English section. Maybe the approach taken at the Arabic section of the Network is a little different.

Another important issue is that the alleged issue of the executions in 1988, which is also mentioned in Al-Jazeera reports, is a news line that was presented before the election by the BBC, Al-Arabi and Zionist media in English and foreign languages. It was raised with the aim of tarnishing the election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and such an approach is managed and planned by the English Al Jazeera network and analyzes are written about them. It is questionable whether Al-Jazeera network directors and managers must either oversee it or be accountable themselves. The question is how, in the light of the good relations between Doha and Tehran, they should take such a hostile approach.

This indicates that the author or authors of this news line and this analytical line do not know much about the destruction scenarios against Iran and should be held accountable for this approach.

MA