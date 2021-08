In her message to Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday, the Greek president described relations between the two countries of Iran and Greece as friendly, historical and based on mutual respect.

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou's message also read, “I am confident that we will continue to seek ways to develop relations to the benefit of our peoples’ and contribute to stability, security and welfare beyond the region.”

