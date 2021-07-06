Region plunged into war, darkness only after Israel invention

In a Tuesday tweet, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi reacted to the remarks of the Zionist regime's ambassador to Baku, saying, "Our region plunged into war & #darkness only after the #invention of the #Zionist_regime."

"It won't take too long until the region, once again, witnesses peace, light, prosperity & peaceful coexistence of all nations," he added.

The Zionist regime's Ambassador to Baku George Deek in response to the electricity shortage in Iraq claimed, "Wherever the Iran regime goes, darkness follows."

ZZ/FNA14000415000106