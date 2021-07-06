  1. Politics
Region plunged into war, darkness only after Israel invention

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – In response to the rudeness of the ambassador of the Zionist regime to the Azerbaijan Republic, the Iranian Ambassador to Baku said that the region plunged into war and darkness only after the invention of the Zionist regime.

In a Tuesday tweet, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi reacted to the remarks of the Zionist regime's ambassador to Baku, saying, "Our region plunged into war & #darkness only after the #invention of the #Zionist_regime."

"It won't take too long until the region, once again, witnesses peace, light, prosperity & peaceful coexistence of all nations," he added.

The Zionist regime's Ambassador to Baku George Deek in response to the electricity shortage in Iraq claimed, "Wherever the Iran regime goes, darkness follows."

