Afghanistan has no choice but to talk, mutual understanding

In a tweet on Saturday, Rasoul Mousavi pointed to the recent developments in Afghanistan and wrote, “As hour ago, I returned home from Kabul. More worried than ever about what is happening in Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan has no other way but dialogue, understanding, compromise, forgiveness, mutual understanding and turning a blind eye to the past and looking to the future, he added.

“Opportunities pass like a cloud. Today, we must seize the opportunity for peace, not tomorrow, which will soon be too late,” Mousavi underlined.

