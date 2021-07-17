  1. Politics
Jul 17, 2021, 10:30 PM

Iranian FM official:

Afghanistan has no choice but to talk, mutual understanding

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Turing to Afghan crisis, Director-General of the Department of South Asian Affairs of Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Afghanistan has no choice but to talk, compromise, mutual understanding and turning a blind eye to past.

In a tweet on Saturday, Rasoul Mousavi pointed to the recent developments in Afghanistan and wrote, “As hour ago, I returned home from Kabul. More worried than ever about what is happening in Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan has no other way but dialogue, understanding, compromise, forgiveness, mutual understanding and turning a blind eye to the past and looking to the future, he added.

“Opportunities pass like a cloud. Today, we must seize the opportunity for peace, not tomorrow, which will soon be too late,” Mousavi underlined.

