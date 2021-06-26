Iran envoy back in Kabul to negotiate with Afghan officials

After his meetings with Pakistani officials over the latest security developments in Afghanistan on Thursday, Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan returned to Kabul on Friday so as to resume his meetings with Afghan political and defense officials.

Presenting a report on his talks with Pakistani officials, Taherian Fard exchanged views with Afghan officials to find peaceful ways out of the current crisis and prevent a civil war in the country.

It should be noted that Taherian Fard had traveled to Kabul on Wednesday as the unrest in Afghanistan escalated.

