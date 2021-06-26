  1. Politics
Jun 26, 2021, 11:04 AM

Iran envoy back in Kabul to negotiate with Afghan officials

Iran envoy back in Kabul to negotiate with Afghan officials

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – After holding meetings with Pakistani officials, Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan returned to Kabul to hold talks with Afghan officials to find peaceful ways to end Afghan civil conflicts.

After his meetings with Pakistani officials over the latest security developments in Afghanistan on Thursday, Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan returned to Kabul on Friday so as to resume his meetings with Afghan political and defense officials.

Presenting a report on his talks with Pakistani officials, Taherian Fard exchanged views with Afghan officials to find peaceful ways out of the current crisis and prevent a civil war in the country.

It should be noted that Taherian Fard had traveled to Kabul on Wednesday as the unrest in Afghanistan escalated.

RHM/FNA14000405000133

News Code 175305
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175305/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News