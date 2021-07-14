Raeisi sends message to Aliev, calls for boosting ties

According to the Iranian embassy in Baku, Raeisi has responded to the congratulatory message of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Expressing appreciation over the Azeri side’s congratulatory message, Raeisi, for his part, felicitated Azerbaijan’s success in liberating its soil.

Ties between the two countries have their root in common culture and history and brotherly relations of the two nations, he said, adding that there is a great capacity for further expanding and deepening ties.

With the return of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over occupied territories and revival of common borders, it’d be better to use the new opportunities and enhance the level of cooperation with mutual efforts to ensure regional peace and security, added Raeisi.

He also wished Aliev health and success the Azerbaijani nation prosperity.

