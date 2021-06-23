Zionist settlers attack Sheikh Jarrah

As Arabi21 reported, the Israeli regime police closed all roads leading to the neighborhood.

Following the settlers' assault on Palestinian property, violent confrontations erupted between Palestinian youths and settlers on Street 1 near Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and the occupying settlers destroyed a number of vehicles.

Israeli regime police used stun grenades and sprayed skunk water on Palestinians in the tense occupied, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Palestine Red Crescent said 20 Palestinians were wounded in the fighting and reports said several were arrested.

