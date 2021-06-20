Taliban says committed to Doha deal on intra-Afghan talks

The head of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said in a statement on Sunday that "a genuine Islamic system is the best means for the solution of all issues of the Afghans.”

“We understand that the world and Afghans have queries and questions about the form of the system to be established, following the withdrawal of foreign troops,” he said, according to the Press TV website.

“Our very participation in the negotiations and its support on our part indicates openly that we believe in resolving issues through (mutual) understanding,” Baradar added.

He pledged that women and minorities would be protected and diplomats and NGO workers would be able to work securely.

The statement comes as the armed group has staged widespread attacks against the Kabul government positions in different parts of Afghanistan, forcing the Afghan security forces out of several districts and cities.

The recent fierce clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan government have left hundreds of fighters and soldiers on both sides killed and wounded.

