100 Taliban members, 90 soldiers killed in Afghanistan in 24h

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – A number of 100 Taliban members and 90 Afghan government soldiers were killed in the past 24 hours as a result of clashes in 80 Afghan cities.

Dawlat Abad city in Afghan’s Faryab province has been taken over twice in the past 24 hours in a way that Khanabad city in Kunduz province has been taken out from control of Taliban, Afghan-based TOLO News quoted security officials as saying.

The city of ‘Gelan’ in Afghanistan's Ghazni province has also been reported as the scene of heavy fighting between government forces and Taliban in the city in a way that casualties have been inflicted on both sides.

Also, an army helicopter was targeted and destroyed by a rocket at an army base in Andar District in Afghanistan.

The escalation of conflict and suspension of peace talks in Doha have raised concerns about the complete failure of peace talk and this situation and legacy of 20 years of US and Western presence darken Afghanistan's future.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
