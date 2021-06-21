Iran slams US' cruel sanctions against Cuba

In his letter to António Guterres, Hadi Khansari referred to the condition of the world in the last two years and the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the economic and psychological pressures on the international community, especially Cuba.

He wrote: "Cuba has endured more than six decades of comprehensive US sanctions against its people and government, which is the longest sanctions in the history of the world."

"This has endangered the mental and physical health and quality of life in Cuba and had led to poverty and various problems pushing the country into a form of genocide," he added.

"On behalf of the Iran-Cuba Friendship Association, we call for the lifting of these sanctions as soon as possible and condemn the inhumane and unjust sanctions."

"We call on all human and legal communities to confront this inhuman and oppressive behavior of the United States. We hope that the world will become a place for equality, peace, and fair life," he added.

HJ/IRN84376932