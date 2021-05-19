US human rights priorities contrast with policies on Cuba

Through his official Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez recalled central issues on President Joe Biden's agenda, such as leadership in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic and 'the rectification of the atrocious policies of the previous administration, Prensa Latina reported.

However, the foreign minister said, these purposes are in contrast 'with the evident indifference and insensitivity shown in the implementation of the provisions adopted by the previous president.

Since he took over the office in January 2017, Trump adopted more than 240 measures against Cuba, and every sector in the country suffered from the impact of this escalation of aggressions, accentuated in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Most of the measures intensified the blockade imposed by Washington for almost six decades, with the aim of suffocating Cuba by hindering sources of income and relations, creating a situation of non-governability, and overthrowing the Revolution, the source said.

The US hostility prevented cruise trips, regular and charter flights, as well as sending remittances through the Cuban firms Fincimex and American International Services, the main formal channels to carry out those transactions in Cuba.

These punitive actions remain in force under the administration of Joe Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

Although in his presidential campaign the Democrat president promised a change in the US policy on Cuba, the White House declared that this is not a priority in his foreign policy.

RHM/PR