Khanabad district in Kunduz's province falls to Taliban

Khan Abad, a district in northern Kunduz province, and Sayad, another district in northern Sar-e-Pul province have fallen under the Taliban control, reported Khamma Press on Monday.

Local officials in Kunduz and Sar-e-Pul provinces confirmed that Taliban fighters have seized Khan Abad district in Kunduz and Sayad district of Sar-e-Pul provinces last night.

The Afghan security forces have not yet officially commented on it and neither they have yet disclosed the number of casualties.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson to the Taliban has confirmed they have brought both Khan Abad district of Kunduz and Sayad district of Sar-e-Pul province under their control and have seized military types of equipment and facilities left by the Afghan forces.

This comes as the Taliban has increased its offensive operations throughout the country with more focus on the Northern parts of Afghanistan.

Reports suggest that Marshal Dostum, a prominent leader in the north of Afghanistan is fighting with the Taliban fighters in the front line.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani chaired a comprehensive security meeting yesterday and have ordered the security institutions to fight back and defend against the Taliban attacks, Presidential Palace reported.

