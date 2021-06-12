Taliban opposes any presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan

In a statement, the Taliban said that it opposes the presence of any foreign troops in Afghanistan following reports that suggested some troops sought to remain in the war-torn country to ensure the security of airports and diplomatic missions.

Meanwhile, the Taliban statement read, "The Islamic Emirate wants positive and useful relations with the world, the region and neighboring countries,"

"The people of Afghanistan have been facing many problems for the past four decades and therefore need the humanitarian and non-biased help of the international community and benevolent and friendly countries, and the Taliban want their help for the people of Afghanistan and welcome it," the group added.

"It is the responsibility of Afghans to maintain the security of Afghanistan's territory, airports, foreign embassies and diplomatic missions," it added.

The Taliban also pointed out that the presence of foreign troops by any name and from any country is unacceptable.

The group further warned that the Afghans and the Islamic Emirate will deal with any parties who seek to stay in Afghanistan as occupiers.

