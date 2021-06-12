Embassies in Kabul reportedly to be closed

In response to the Taliban's remarks on its opposition to handing over control of Kabul Airport to Turkey, the US State Department spokesman said that the presence of foreign diplomats requires a safe airport in Kabul.

According to him, foreign embassies in the country will be closed if Kabul airport is not secured.

The spokesman said the presence of foreign diplomats, as well as passengers and the Afghan economy, requires a safe and operational airport.

Earlier, the Australian Prime Minister announced that Australia would temporarily close the embassy in Kabul due to the escalation of the war.

Yesterday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen called on Turkey to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal for the pullout of US forces.

Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal for the pullout of US forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday, effectively rejecting Ankara's proposal to guard and run Kabul's airport after US-led NATO forces depart, Reuters reported.

Earlier, Turkey has offered to guard and run Kabul’s airport after the United States and other NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan, but US officials say Ankara is imposing conditions that need to be resolved as their leaders prepare to meet next week.

Turkish officials say Ankara made the proposal at a NATO meeting in May when the United States and its partners agreed on a plan to withdraw troops by Sept. 11 after 20 years of war trying to defeat Taliban forces.

Kabul Airport has been run by NATO for the past 20 years, and the organization has so far evaded the Afghan government's request to hand over control of the airport.

