Saudi King Khalid airbase targeted by Yemeni drone

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Saturday that the Yemeni army's drone unit targeted the King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait.

Al-Masirah quoted Saree as saying that the airbase in southern Saudi Arabia was targeted by a Qasef 2k drone.

The spokesman highlighted that the operation was carried out successfully in response to airstrikes by the Saudi coalition and the continuation of the siege of Yemen.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, saying the strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade.

The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation, and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people, and continuing to kill women and children.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment, and the spread of infectious diseases in this country.

RHM/FNA14000329000190