Jun 19, 2021, 6:15 PM

3 suspects detained for attack against Iranian voter in UK

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Chargé d'affaires in London said three suspects have been detained in the UK due to the attack against an Iranian woman who had come to vote for Presidential Election in Birmingham.

Mehdi Hosseini said that the Iranian lady is still being threatened by the attackers but the Islamic republic is seriously pursuing the case. 

Iranian embassy as he said is in contact with the lady and her family in London.

False claimants of democracy with terrorist backgrounds and their affiliation with foreigners, brutally injured a respected woman who just wanted to vote, Hosseini tweeted on Friday, noting that the Iranian embassy will pursue the assault.

The presidential election was staged at 11 polling stations across the UK. Meanwhile, some counter-revolutionary groups gathered in front of polling stations trying to disturb the voting process.

Protestors have gathered in front of the Iranian consulate office in London and forced voters not to vote by pouring paint on them.

