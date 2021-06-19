Attack against Iranian voter in UK (+VIDEO)

False claimants of democracy with terrorist backgrounds and their affiliation with foreigners, brutally injured a respected woman who just wanted to vote, Mehdi Hosseini tweeted on Friday, noting that the Iranian embassy will pursue the assault.

The presidential election was staged at 11 polling stations across the UK. Meanwhile, some counter-revolutionary groups gathered in front of polling stations trying to disturb the voting process.

Protestors have gathered in front of the Iranian consulate office in London and forced voters not to vote by pouring paint on them, according to IRNA.

MAH/PR