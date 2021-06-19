  1. Politics
Jun 19, 2021, 9:04 AM

Attack against Iranian voter in UK (+VIDEO)

Attack against Iranian voter in UK (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Chargé d'affaires in London said that counter-revolutionary elements brutally attacked an Iranian woman who had come to vote for Presidential Election in Birmingham.

False claimants of democracy with terrorist backgrounds and their affiliation with foreigners, brutally injured a respected woman who just wanted to vote, Mehdi Hosseini tweeted on Friday, noting that the Iranian embassy will pursue the assault.

The presidential election was staged at 11 polling stations across the UK. Meanwhile, some counter-revolutionary groups gathered in front of polling stations trying to disturb the voting process.

Protestors have gathered in front of the Iranian consulate office in London and forced voters not to vote by pouring paint on them, according to IRNA.

MAH/PR

News Code 174980
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174980/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News