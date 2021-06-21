UK, Australian govt.s cannot talk about human rights

In a tweet on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “The governments of UK, Australia and New Zealand, which have failed to provide security for Iranians voters in the recent presidential election, must be held accountable. These governments cannot talk about human rights and at the same time show brutal behavior (insults, beatings) in indifference of their police.”

His remarks came as the aforementioned three countries failed to provide security for Iranians residing in these countries to vote for Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

