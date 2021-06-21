  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian:

UK, Australian govt.s cannot talk about human rights

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that the governments of UK, Australia and New Zealand cannot talk about the human rights.

In a tweet on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “The governments of UK, Australia and New Zealand, which have failed to provide security for Iranians voters in the recent presidential election, must be held accountable. These governments cannot talk about human rights and at the same time show brutal behavior (insults, beatings) in indifference of their police.”

His remarks came as the aforementioned three countries failed to provide security for Iranians residing in these countries to vote for Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

