Raeisi inauguration set for Aug. 5

Saying that the date of the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian newly-elect president Ebrahim Raeisi has been erroneously announced, Seyyed Nezamuddin Mousavi, the spokesperson of the presidium of the parliament, told MNA that ceremony will be held on August 5, 2021.

Due to the international importance of the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, 11 committees will be in charge of organizing the ceremony, inviting foreign and domestic guests, as well as security and, health protocol affairs.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Iran’s presidential election which was held on 18 June, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

RHM/