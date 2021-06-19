7 killed, 13 injured after plane crashes in Russia’s Kemerovo

At least seven parachutists were killed and over a dozen injured after a twin-engine L-410 aircraft crashed in a forest in Russia’s Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, Russian media reported on Saturday.

It said the plane crashed into a nearby forest. It cited local prosecutor office as saying the crew had sent a distress signal about an engine failure, Xinhua reported.

A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia told that a search and rescue operation was under way, declining to provide details.

MA/PR