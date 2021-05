The small jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday morning, after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport. The plane was bound for Palm Beach International Airport, according to emergency officials cited by WPLN-FM.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue released a list, identifying all seven people who were on board the plane. WPLN-FM said they are from Brentwood and are all presumed dead, Sputnik news agency reported.

MA/SPUTNIK