Six persons killed, wounded in a plane crash in Texas

One person was killed and five others were injured while a passenger plane was landing on the runway in US State of Texas on Monday.

A small single-engine plane crashed on the runway of ‘Madisonville’ Airport in Texas at 1 am local time Monday morning, The Associated Press reported.

Following this incident, rescue forces were immediately present at the scene. One person was killed and five others were injured in the accident and taken to hospital. Police said the physical condition of the injured was deteriorating.

The US Aviation Administration has announced an investigation into the cause of the crash. The type of aircraft has not yet been determined exactly.

Recently, the media reported that a small US passenger plane crashed into a city in the state of Mississippi. A passenger plane crashed into the homes of residents of Hennysburg area in Mississippi.

