Jul 31, 2021, 8:09 PM

Su-35 crashes in Russia's Far East due to engine malfunction

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – A Russian Air Force Su-35 fighter jet suffered an engine malfunction and crashed into the Sea of Okhotsk in the Khabarovsk Territory in Russia, the country's military reported.

The aircraft was on a training flight when the incident happened, Sputnik news agency cited  Russia's military as saying.

The pilot managed to eject from the plane and safely land. He was later found by a search and rescue team and has since been safely transported to his military base. His health is not in danger.

The crashed Su-35 is an upgraded Russian fourth-generation jet. Su-35s are based on the Su-27 and Su-30 (NATO reporting names: Flanker-B and Flanker-C) developed back in 1989, but contain newer systems and equipment, including some that are created for fifth-generation fighters. Russian Su-35 fighters can carry out operations 3,400 kilometres away from their base and can carry up to 12 bombs or missiles.

