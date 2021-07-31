Su-35 crashes in Russia's Far East due to engine malfunction

The aircraft was on a training flight when the incident happened, Sputnik news agency cited Russia's military as saying.

The pilot managed to eject from the plane and safely land. He was later found by a search and rescue team and has since been safely transported to his military base. His health is not in danger.

The crashed Su-35 is an upgraded Russian fourth-generation jet. Su-35s are based on the Su-27 and Su-30 (NATO reporting names: Flanker-B and Flanker-C) developed back in 1989, but contain newer systems and equipment, including some that are created for fifth-generation fighters. Russian Su-35 fighters can carry out operations 3,400 kilometres away from their base and can carry up to 12 bombs or missiles.

KI/PR