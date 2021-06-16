ISIL blows up Iran’s power transmission line to Iraq: report

According to Almaalomah, the attack has been conducted on Wednesday afternoon. Mohammed al-Azzawi, a member of PMU, told the Iraqi media that the ISIL exploded two towers near Baqubah, cutting Iran’s power export to Iraq.

Forces have been dispatched to the area to repair the power line, he added.

Citing Shayan al-Kameli, a police officer in Diyala, Anadolu reported that the blast had severely damaged the two towers, cutting off electricity in almost one-third of the province.

This line is one of the four power transmission lines from Iran to Iraq, which transfers 400 MW out of a total of 1,200 MW of electricity export to Iraq.

MAH/FNA 14000326000835