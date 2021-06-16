  1. Politics
Zakani resigns from running in elections in favor of Raeisi

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Alireza Zakani has announced his pullout from the Friday presidential election in favor of main Principalist candidate Ebrahim Raeisi.

Alireza Zakani, one of the seven candidates qualified to run in June 18 presidential elections by the vetting Guardian Council, has just announced his resignation from the race.

Zakani has said that he has pulled out from the polls in favor of Principalist candidate Ebrahim Raeisi. He said in a statement to his supporters that he sees Raeisi as his favored candidate who can bring "fundamental reforms" to the country.

Earlier today, another candidate Mohsen Mehr Alizadeh resigned from the course but he did not tell his supporters to support which candidate. Mehr Alizadeh was considered to be a reformist candidate. After his resignation, there remains Abdolnasser Hemmati as the only candidate from the Reformist camp.

