Suicide blast targets military trainees in Somali capital

The attack, which wounded an unknown number of soldiers, struck the General Dhagabadan military facility where hundreds of new recruits lined up for training, Anadolu Agency reported.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of General Dhagabadan military training camp. There are unspecified casualties, military officials reported," said Somali State Media.

Abdifatah Hassan, a police official, confirmed the attack to Anadolu Agency over the phone.

Local media reported that at least 10 people were killed in the attack at the military training camp.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab had been responsible for similar strikes in the horn of Africa country targeting civilians, government officials, and military sites.

