Iran, Afghanistan discuss expansion of educational ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Iranian minister of education and Aghanistan deputy minister of literacy conferred on the development of educational ties

Iranian minister Mohsen Haji Mirazei and Afghan deputy Sardar Mohammad Rahimi met in Tehran on Wednesday.

Expressing regret and condemning the recent attack on the school in Kabul,  Haji Mirazei said: "I wish that conflict and war will end as soon as possible in our friendly and brother country and we will see peace and tranquility."

He, elsewhere, addressed the education of Afghan children in Iran, saying that Afghan students are studying beside Iranian students, without any discrimination, and currently 474,000 Afghan children are studying in Iran.

The Iranian minister assured that all programs and activities carried out by the Iranian administration for the education of children and adult citizens of Afghanistan have been done regardless of any political views and solely in line with humanitarian goals and respect for the cultural and religious commonalities of the two countries.

