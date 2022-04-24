Khodamoradi wins gold medal at World Poomsae C'ship

The twelfth round of the World Poomsae Championships is being hosted by the city of Guyang, South Korea, with the participation of 760 athletes from 63 countries.

On the final day of the competition, the national Poomsae player of Iran Nader Khodamoradi in the individual section and in the age group of 61 to 65 years, was able to win a gold medal, gaining the title of world champion.

In the match against the representative of South Korea, Khodamoradi won the championship with 47.7 points.

Khodamradi had defeated the Chinese Taipei rival in the semi-final match.

So far, Iran's Poomsae players have gained one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals at this world competition.

