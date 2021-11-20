Iran joins club of producers of 3D woven glass composites

According to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, an Iranian knowledge-based company has helped Iran to join the club of five countries that produce 3D woven glass composites used in the construction industry.

These high-tech fabrics, which are only produced in a few industrialized countries, used to be imported from overseas into Iran before.

According to the report, it took over a decade for the Iranian knowledge-based company to succeed in producing the advanced material.

The 3D woven glass composites are used in construction, transportation, road industries, as well as water and sewage industry, oil and petrochemical industry, construction of composite sheds, temporary shelters, other structures and their reinforcement, industrial greenhouses, civil engineering and urban facilities, among others.

KI/IRN84548853