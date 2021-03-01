Iran to unveil innovation center in Syria

The Head of Knowledge-based economy and software development headquarters Parviz Karami underlined that directors of 40 Iranian Knowledge-based companies accompany Vice President for Science and Technology on his trip.

He went on to say that Iran's third innovation center will be inaugurated in Syria, adding that Tehran has already established the same centers in China and Kenya.

According to Karami, the move paves the way for exporting Iran’s technological, knowledge-based and creative products to Syria as well as other international markets.

He further noted that both sides are also slated to sign a memorandum of understanding to strengthen scientific, technological, and political ties between the two countries.

FA/FNA 13991211000840