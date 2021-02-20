African students join MAHAK's campaign

In line with the third and last year of worldwide cancer awareness campaign launched by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) with the motto of ‘I Am And I Will’, MAHAK charity also runs its campaign with numerous activities and invited different groups of society at the national and international level to join this campaign and spread their word.

Mama Africa Pendo is a small Community Based Organization (CBO) committed to serving people in Mathare slum (Nairobi, Kenya). It dedicates services to children and women in several fields; education, medical and psychological counselling, launching small businesses and helping them grow. Mama Africa Pendo believes that educating children of the slum from a young age is key for long term results. Therefore it is supporting 50 children in kindergarten and 30 in primary school.

MAHAK believes that teaching children to be generous and caring towards their fellow-beings will guarantee a future society with an elevated culture of charity and benefaction which promises the formation of a capacity for supporting all who need a hand.

The WCD campaign in Iran has started on the first of February and will continue to the end of the month on the occasion of World Cancer Day(February 4) and International Childhood Cancer Day (February 15). Accordingly, all individuals and organizations from any field of activity are invited to join us and support all cancer patients' especially children with cancer.

