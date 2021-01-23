Brokergae offices founded to boost knowledge-based exports

On the way to introduce Iran's capabilities and products in this sector to foreigners, the center has the expansion of cooperation and technological interactions with other countries and international scientific institutions and specialists abroad on its agenda.

Up to the present time, 28 brokerage offices have been established to boost exports of domestic knowledge-based companies to the world, while four domestic and foreign acceleration centers are working along with these offices to complete the export chain of Iranian knowledge-based products.

As reported, 11 overseas brokers or export management companies are currently lubricating such products' exports.

A set of efforts have been made to introduce Iranian technology and innovation ecosystem products as well as services to foreigners and find a global market for them.

The number of knowledge-based companies has grown in Iran in recent years, and their products and services provided by them are ever-increasing.

As reported previously, there are three Iranian export brokerage offices in Turkey and Azerbaijan, two in Russia, two export brokers in China, two export brokers in Indonesia, and others are in Afghanistan, Kenya, Malaysia, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Oman, India, Kurdistan Region, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and the UK.

