China awarded 2025 World Taekwondo Championship

Having missed out on staging last year's edition because of COVID-19 restrictions, Wuxi in China has emerged victorious from a four-way race for the 2025 World Taekwondo Championships.

Wuxi received 14 of the 26 votes at the World Taekwondo Council meeting here today, beating competition from the Bulgarian and Croatian capitals Sofia and Zagreb and Charlotte in the United States.

Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates was selected to host the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in the same year as the only candidate.

The World Taekwondo Council meeting was convened before the World Championships starting tomorrow in Azerbaijan's capital.

TM/PR