Violent shootings leave 41 shot, 9 death in Chicago

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a West Garfield Park shooting early Sunday, police said, abc7chicago reported.

The 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car in the 4100-block of West Taylor Street around 2:09 a.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was in critical condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the side. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Over an hour earlier, three men were shot on Chicago's North Side, CPD said.

The three were outside the Mariano's at Broadway and Barry when the shooting took place, according to CPD. Chicago fire crews took one of the men to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, with gunshot wounds to the back and chest.

A 22-year-old man also was taken to Masonic in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 32-year-old taken to Masonic was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. No one was in custody later Sunday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Minutes earlier, a man was fatally shot in Washington Heights early Sunday, police said. The man, 20, was in the 1000-block of West 105th Street at about 12:30 a.m. when two men approached and at least one of them fired shots, according to Chicago police.

Another man has died after being shot in Woodlawn Saturday night, police said. The man

