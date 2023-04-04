1 killed, 3 injured when car crashes, burns in Hollywood

The sedan veered off the road around 2:30 a.m., struck a lamp post and a tree, and then caught fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a social media post.

The driver was picked up by a vehicle that was believed to be following the Tesla and he was later found at a hospital in critical condition, the department said.

A woman who was in the front passenger seat died at the scene. Two other women in the back seat were transported to the hospital by firefighters. One was in critical condition and the other was stable.

No identities were immediately released.

“Investigators are continuing to gather evidence, and interview witnesses,” the department said.

MNA/PR