Cohen confirms Israel's role in assassination of scientists

The outgoing chief of the Israeli regime’s Mossad intelligence service offered the closest acknowledgment yet the Zionist regime was behind recent attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear program and a military scientist, Zionist sources reported.

The comments by Yossi Cohen, speaking to the Israeli regime’s Channel 12 investigative program “Uvda” in a segment aired on Thursday night, offered an extraordinary debriefing by the head of the typically secretive agency.

Contrary to international norms, It also gave a clear warning to other scientists in Iran’s peaceful nuclear program that they too could become targets for assassination even as diplomats in Vienna try to negotiate terms to try to salvage its atomic accord with world powers.

“If the scientist is willing to change career and will not hurt us anymore, then yes, sometimes we offer them” a way out, Cohen said.

Asked about Natanz, the interviewer asked Cohen where he’d take them if they could travel there, he said “to the cellar” where “the centrifuges used to spin.”

“It doesn’t look like it used to look,” he added.

Cohen did not directly claim the attacks, but his specificity offered the closest acknowledgment yet of an Israeli regime's hand in the attacks.

He also brought up the November assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist who began Tehran’s military nuclear program decades ago. While Cohen on camera doesn’t claim the killing, Dayan in the segment described Cohen as having “personally signed off on the entire campaign.”

Cohen described an Israeli regime effort to dissuade Iranian scientists from taking part in the program, which had seen some abandoned their work after being warned, even indirectly, by the Israeli regime.

Iran has repeatedly complained about the Israeli regime’s attacks, with Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi warning as recently as Thursday that the incidents “not only will be responded decisively but also certainly leave no option for Iran but to reconsider its transparency measures and cooperation policy.”

HJ/PR