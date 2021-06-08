Iran’s envoy meets with OPEC chief to discuss oil market

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “I Had a fruitful consultation today with #OPEC SG #HEBarkindo. We reviewed the latest developments on international oil market and OPEC.”

The meeting comes as observers are awaiting Iran's return to the oil market. Speaking after the 17th virtual meeting of the Oil and Energy Ministers of OPEC+ on June 1, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh the meeting was under the influence of Iran's imminent return to the market.

Zanganeh told the Iranian state TV that the OPEC+ meeting decided not to increase the production despite a prospect of a better economic situation in the future months. He further confirmed that Iran, Venezuela and Libya were still exempted from the production restrictions.

MA/FNA14000318000159