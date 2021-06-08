  1. Politics
Jun 8, 2021, 11:51 AM

Iran’s envoy meets with OPEC chief to discuss oil market

Iran’s envoy meets with OPEC chief to discuss oil market

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations met and held talk with Secretary-General of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss latest development on global oil market.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “I Had a fruitful consultation today with #OPEC SG #HEBarkindo. We reviewed the latest developments on international oil market and OPEC.”

Iran’s envoy meets with OPEC chief to discuss oil market

The meeting comes as observers are awaiting Iran's return to the oil market. Speaking after the 17th virtual meeting of the Oil and Energy Ministers of OPEC+ on June 1, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh the meeting was under the influence of Iran's imminent return to the market.

Zanganeh told the Iranian state TV that the OPEC+ meeting decided not to increase the production despite a prospect of a better economic situation in the future months. He further confirmed that Iran, Venezuela and Libya were still exempted from the production restrictions.

MA/FNA14000318000159

News Code 174511
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174511/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News