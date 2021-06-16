London says successful outcome in Vienna talks not guaranteed

Speaking in UK parliament On Tuesday, British Foreign secretary Dominic Raab claimed that Iran had not adhered to the 2015 nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

Saying that London is negotiating with European and American partners, along with China and Russia, he said that his country expects Iran to return to full adherence to the deal.

He also expressed concerns over Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and the activity of centrifuges and the production of metallic uranium.

All parties agree that Iran must return to full compliance, and that progress has been made in the Vienna talks, but a successful outcome is not guaranteed, he also claimed, while ignoring the Europeans' failure to fulfilling their obligations.

Since April, representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries have been holding talks in Vienna aimed at revitalizing the JCPOA and bringing the US back to compliance. The US has sent a delegation to Vienna but it is not attending the JCPOA Joint Commission talks directly as Washington is no longer a party to the deal. It has, however, held separate talks with the other parties to the JCPOA.

Under former president Donald Trump, the US left the JCPOA in 2018 and returned the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement. US President Joe Biden has said Washington is willing to return to the pact if Tehran first suspends its countermeasures taken in response to US violations and reimposition of sanctions.

Iran says the onus is on the US to revive the deal as it was Washington, not Tehran, that left the internationally recognized accord in defiance of global criticism.

