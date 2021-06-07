JCPOA talks in final stages: Maas

Making the remarks addressing an event in Berlin, Maas considered the achieved results in Vienna talks to be the result of Europe's perseverance and confidence.

He hoped that Iran would show a political will to conduct these negotiations to reach the finish line.

The June session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors started on Monday.

Today's meeting of the Board of Governors was held behind closed doors, and according to some reports, some 35 members of the Board were present at this week's meeting via video conference due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Board of Governors meeting comes as news sources told Reuters that Britain, France, Germany, and the United States were not seeking a resolution against Iran at next week's meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

