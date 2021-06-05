Taremi’s bicycle kick voted as best goal of Champions League

Almost 1.3 million votes were cast as fans selected Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea in the quarter-finals as their 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament, according to UEFA.

UEFA's Technical Observers selected their top ten goals of the season soon after the final, with that shortlist then going to a fan vote on Monday 31 May. Taremi received more than 750,000 votes.

Taremi took to Instagram to react to the trophy. “I thank all those who supported me for this goal and caused glory for Iran,” he wrote in Persian. “I was always thinking of standing among best football players in one of the categories. So far, with God’s help, I achieved the best goal and I go forward, hoping for the better.”

Taremi is now in Manama, Bahrain, with Iran National Football Team to participate in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

