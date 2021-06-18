  1. Sports
Jun 18, 2021, 1:40 PM

Azmoun among nominees for Asian Qualifiers Player of Month

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Iranian football player Sardar Azmoun is among the nominees for the Asian Qualifiers Player of the Month.

The Asian Football Confederation announced the nominees for the Asian Qualifiers Player of the Month.

According to the published list, 9 players have been selected as nominees, including Iranian football player Sardar Azmoun [3 games (226 minutes): 3 goals, 8 shots].  

Mahmoud Al Mawas (Syria), Wu Lei (China PR), Harry Souttar (Australia), Sardar Azmoun (IR Iran), Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia), Abdullah Fawaz (Oman), Takumi Minamino (Japan), Ali Mabkhout (UAE), Son Heung-min (Korea Republic) are the nominees for the Asian Qualifiers Player of the Month.

