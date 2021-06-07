  1. Politics
Jun 7, 2021, 6:20 PM

China censures US over violating one-China principle

China censures US over violating one-China principle

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – China has lodged stern representation to the United States over a visit to the Taiwan region by three US senators,

In a statement on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin rejected and condemned the US sentaors visit to Taiwan, saying that  "The US act is in serious violation of the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques."

According to CGTN TV website, Wang said the US should translate its pledge of abiding by the one-China principle into concrete actions.

The Chinese FM spkesman also urged Washington to stop sending out misleading signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and properly handle Taiwan-related issues to avoid causing further damage to peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits and China-US relations.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council Ma Xiaoguang also on Monday urged the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and three China-US joint communiques.

KI/PR

News Code 174482
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174482/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News