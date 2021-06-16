  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jun 16, 2021, 10:19 PM

China says will not tolerate any intervention in Taiwan

China says will not tolerate any intervention in Taiwan

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The Chinese government said Wed that it does not tolerate any intervention in Taiwan issues and has to make strong responses to such acts of “collusion”.

China's government said on Wednesday after the island of Taiwan reported the largest incursion to date of Chinese aircraft.

Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the Chinese government said.

According to Reuters, the incident came after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as “slander”.

Asked at a news conference whether the military activity was related to the G7 statement, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said it was Taiwan’s government that was to blame for tensions. Beijing believes the island’s government is working with foreign countries to separate from the Chinese mainland.

KI/PR

News Code 174895
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174895/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News