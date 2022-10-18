APC president thanks Iran's Leader for support to Paralympics

Majid Rashed made the remarks in a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, saying that on the Iran visit so far, he had good meetings with Iran's Minister of Sports, and the head of the National Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

He further said that he thinks that the celebration of National Paralympic Day was a message to other countries that Iran is a good role model for them.

"I thank the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, government officials and all the media for supporting the Paralympic movement. My first visit was on Iran's National Paralympic Day. The celebration was great and I enjoyed the participation of athletes and families in the event."

Rashed further said that Iran has achieved good results on the international stage at the Paralympic Games, and if Iran's officials are willing, they can apply for a seat in the Asian Paralympic Committee.

He also said that the APC brings the countries in Asia together as its main mission.

