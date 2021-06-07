Tehran urges ease of Iranian Presidential elections in Canada

In a tweet on Mon., the body wrote: "Hundreds of thousands of Iranians live in #Canada who, because of Ottawa's politicized stance, are now deprived not only of their consular rights, but also of the obvious right of self-determination through elections."

"The Government of Canada has an unconditional obligation to facilitate the easy participation of Iranians living in Canada in the presidential election," it added.

According to statistics, about 400,000 Iranians live in Canada.

HJ/IRN84357397