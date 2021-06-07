Venezuelans get ready for elections

During the week about to end, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela confirmed that 111 organizations with political purposes are qualified to participate in the so-called mega-elections, Prensa Latina reported.



At a press briefing last Monday, CNE President Pedro Calzadilla informed that to date, 35 national and 52 regional parties, along with six national indigenous groups and 18 regional organizations are already qualified to participate in the elections.



Meanwhile, the voter registration was activated from June 1 to 15 throughout the country to guarantee registration and update data.



On the other hand, the most radical sector of the opposition is clearly trying to promote dialogue, after several years of boycotting the negotiations, ignoring the powers of the State and promoting all kinds of violent actions to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.



On Wednesday, the president pointed out that the willingness expressed by that sector is a revolutionary victory and will be at the polls where they will face each other as adversaries.



Although he reiterated the willingness to negotiate with former opposition legislator Juan Guaido, he noted that it will only be possible under the conditions set out above and in front of the Norwegian delegation that is visiting the country, as a liaison with the different sectors of the opposition. These points were ratified.

ZZ/PR