The Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan announced the explosion of a mine in a private car in the 16th district of Kabul city.

The explosion took place shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time. As a result, three civilians were injured and taken to hospital, according to Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.

It has not yet been determined who the target of the blast was and no individual or group has claimed responsibility.

