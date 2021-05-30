Afghanistan ready to purchase arms, equipment from Russia

"We are hoping that Russia will consider repairing the existing Russian equipment, especially helicopters," the ambassador said in an interview with TASS.

"Our cadets are getting training here, especially from the Ministry of Interior, which is good," he noted.

The diplomat also expressed hope that Russia would provide an opportunity for Afghanistan to train its pilots and mechanical engineers.

Since the US announcement for the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has held talks with China and India to support its military after the withdrawal of the United States.

Meanwhile, in the 2022 US budget proposal to the US Senate, US President Biden has proposed $ 3.3 billion to help Afghanistan.

