COVID-19 death toll in Iran passes 81,000

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 81,063, saying the disease has taken the lives of 122 patients over the past 24 hours.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has exceeded 2,966,364 following the detection of 5,612 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected since Saturday, 1,027 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

At least 2,552,401 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,769 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

The spokeswoman also said more than 20,688,723 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

