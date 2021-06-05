Iran's regional role 'important' for Afghan peace

Speaking in his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian on Sat., Afghan foreign minister reiterated the important role of Iran in strengthening regional consensus for spread of peace in Afghanistan.

During the talks, Atmar pointed to the key and important status of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan’s foreign policy and termed the key role of Iran in fortification of regional consensus for peace in Afghanistan.

Iranian envoy to Kabul, for his turn, pointed to the longstanding historical and cultural relations between Afghanistan and Iran, and stressed the need for continued support and cooperation of Iran with Afghanistan in various fields especially peace talks that will lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Iranian envoy to Kabul and Afghan foreign minister also discussed strengthening of bilateral and multilateral relations in the fields of trade, investment, and infrastructure within the framework of existing mechanisms, holding a joint economic commission and finalizing a comprehensive document of bilateral cooperation.

